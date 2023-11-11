Brandon Angel scores 18, Spencer Jones 15 as Stanford beats Sacramento State 91-73

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Angel shot 8 of 10 from the field and finished with 18 points, Spencer Jones scored 15 points and Stanford beat Sacramento State 91-73. Maxime Raynaud added 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Stanford. Stojakovic finished with 12 points and Jared Bynum had 10 assists to go with six points. Angel hit a jumper that made it 5-4 with 16:32 left in the first half and Stanford led the rest of the way. Zee Hamoda hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 21 points for Sacramento State. Brandon Betson scored 17 points and Duncan Powell added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Stanford shot 56% from the field and committed just four turnovers.

