Brandon Aiyuk’s injury provides an opportunity for Ricky Pearsall to shine for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The plan to ease rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall back into form as he worked his way back from being shot in the chest didn’t last long for the San Francisco 49ers. With Brandon Aiyuk out for the season after tearing ligaments in his right knee on Sunday, Pearsall quickly goes from a luxury depth option on San Francisco’s offense to one of the key pieces. The Niners are short-handed when it comes to playmakers on offense with Aiyuk out for the season and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis that has sidelined him since August.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.