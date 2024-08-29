Brandon Aiyuk misses 2nd straight practice for the 49ers after being cleared to participate

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Star receiver Brandon Aiyuk skipped a second straight day of practice after being cleared by San Francisco 49ers doctors to participate as part of his long-running contract dispute. Aiyuk hasn’t participated in practice this entire offseason as he seeks a lucrative long-term extension or a trade with coach Kyle Shanahan citing a back injury as the official reason for what is essentially a contract “hold in.” Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said Wednesday that Aiyuk had been cleared by doctors to practice and they expected him to be on the field. But Aiyuk has still not participated, subjecting him to daily fines.

