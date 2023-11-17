Branden Carlson scores career-high 31, Utah rallies from 12-point deficit to beat Wake Forest 77-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 31 points and Utah rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wake Forest 77-70 in the Charleston Classic. Wake Forest led 45-33 early in the second half until a 17-3 run gave Utah (3-0) a 68-63 lead with 4:21 remaining. Lawson Lovering’s three-point play sparked the surge. Cole Bajema made a pair of 3-pointers and Carlson added a 3 and a dunk. Wake Forest shot 53% in the first half and built a 41-31 halftime lead. Hunter Sallis scored 20 points to lead Wake Forest (1-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.