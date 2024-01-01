Branden Carlson scores 27 of 34 in 2nd half, Utah rallies to beat Washington 95-90

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 27 of his career-high 34 points in the second half and Gabe Madsen had a double-double to help Utah rally from a 15-point deficit and beat Washington 95-90. Carlson made 14 of 23 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with seven rebounds and seven assists and Madsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Rollie Worster had 14 points and Cole Bajema added 11. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 25 points, Koren Johnson scored 17 and Wilhelm Breidenbach had 15 points and six rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. Washington’s Braxton Meah, who started at center in place of the injured Franck Kepnang, played just 10 foul-plagued minutes and finished with two points and three rebounds.

