Brakefield, Sharp lead Mississippi to 103-85 win over Florida

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored 28 points, Jamarion Sharp added a school-record nine blocked shots and Mississippi dominated the second half to defeat Florida 103-85. Brakefield was 11 of 16 from the field and the Rebels outscored Florida 21-10 in the opening seven minutes of the second half to build an insurmountable 65-50 lead. The Gators never got closer than 13 points again. Matthew Murrell scored 23 points, Allen Flanigan had 17 and Jaylen Murray added 12 in a balanced Ole Miss attack. The Rebels finished 39 of 66 from the field, including 8 of 20 from the 3-point line, led by Murrell with three 3-pointers. Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 23 points.

