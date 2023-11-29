Brakefield scores 25, Ole Miss beats NC State 72-52 to stay unbeaten

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 25 points and unbeaten Mississippi cruised to a 72-52 victory over NC State in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Brakefield made 8 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws for the Rebels (6-0). Allen Flanigan finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Matthew Murrell and Jaylen Murray both scored 12 with Murray adding four assists. Brakefield sank two 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Mississippi to a 35-27 lead at halftime. Ben Middlebrooks came off the bench to score 10 for the Wolfpack (4-2) before the intermission. Brakefield had a layup to open the second half, Murrell followed with a 3-pointer and the Rebels pushed their lead to double digits and stayed there.

