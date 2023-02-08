Brakefield scores 24, leads Ole Miss over Georgia 78-74

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points, Myles Burns added 20 and Mississippi beat Georgia 78-74 to snap a five-game losing streak. Brakefield had six points and Burns five during a 15-7 surge that gave Ole Miss a 71-67 lead with 1:26 remaining. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s three-point play pulled Georgia to 74-73 with seven seconds left. Matthew Murrell made four free throws for the Rebels to seal it. Braelen Bridges scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Georgia (14-10, 4-7).

