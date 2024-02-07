Brake, Jensen and Maly help No. 21 Creighton women roll past Xavier 77-46 for 9th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mallory Brake and Lauren Jensen scored 17 points apiece, Morgan Maly added 14 and No. 21 Creighton cruised to a 77-46 victory over short-handed Xavier for its ninth straight win. Brake surpassed her previous career best of 12 points. Jensen and Maly combined for seven of Creighton’s 12 buckets from long range. Creighton (19-3, 10-2 Big East) used a 21-2 run that spanned the halftime break for a 51-27 lead with about five minutes remaining in the third. Mackayla Scarlett scored a career-high 26 points for Xavier (1-19, 0-11). Xavier coach Billi Chambers missed the game due to an illness.

