Brahim Díaz selected for Morocco’s national team, ending speculation in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Brahim Díaz has been selected in Morocco’s squad for two friendlies later this month, ending speculation about the Real Madrid winger’s possible future with the Spanish national team. Díaz has dual citizenship. Morocco’s soccer federation on Wednesday included Díaz in its squad for games against Angola and Mauritania. The Spanish daily Marca and other local media reported the move earlier this week. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente responded to those reports by saying he’d respect Díaz’s decision. He added that only individuals who want to play for Spain would be welcomed in his squad.

