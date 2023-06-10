Brahim Díaz returns to Real Madrid after three years on loan at AC Milan

MADRID (AP) — Spanish forward Brahim Díaz is returning to Real Madrid from AC Milan. The 23-year-old Díaz spent three seasons on loan at Milan. He helped the Italian team win a Serie A title in 2022 and reach the Champions League semifinals this season. Díaz joined Madrid from Manchester City in 2019 but barely played in his single season in Spain’s capital. Díaz is the third signing that Madrid has made this month. It has reached a deal with Borussia Dortmund for midfielder Jude Bellingham and bought back left back Fran García from Rayo Vallecano.

