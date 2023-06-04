Bragg’s 10 Ks, Humphreys’ 3-run HR help Dallas Baptist eliminate Washington at Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Braxton Bragg allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, Nathan Humphreys hit a three-run home run and Dallas Baptist beat Washington 9-1 in an elimination game at the Stillwater Regional. Dallas Baptist, which set a program record for single-season wins with the victory, play Oral Roberts later in the day. The Patriots have to beat ORU — which has won 20 straight games — twice to advance to the super regionals. George Specht hit a two-run double to spark a four-run top of the sixth and Nate Rombach added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 9-0. AJ Guerrero tripled and the scored on Johnny Tincher’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning for Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.