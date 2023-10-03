Braga grabs late 3-2 Champions League win at Union Berlin’s unloved home from home

BERLIN (AP) — André Castro has scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Braga to snatch a 3-2 win at Union Berlin in the German team’s first home game in the Champions League though not at the home stadium Union fans wanted. Sheraldo Becker scored twice to give Union a two-goal lead. But Sikou Niakaté scored before the break, Bruma equalized soon after it and Braga substitute Castro scored with the last attack of the game for the visitors to leave Union ruing another late defeat. Union – a former East German club — crossed the former divide to play its first home game in the Champions League in what was West Berlin. More than 73,000 fans attended the match in Berlin’s Olympiastadion, traditionally the home of city rival Hertha Berlin.

