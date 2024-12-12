Braeden Shrewsberry, Tae Davis lead Notre Dame to 77-65 victory against Dartmouth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsberry scored 22 points, Tae Davis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Notre Dame defeated Dartmouth 77-65. Matt Allocco added 16 points for Notre Dame, which shot 53% for the game but made only 6 of 21 3-pointers. Notre Dame made 15 of 18 two-point shots in the first half and took a 39-28 lead at halftime. The lead was double digits throughout the second half until Dartmouth got within nine points with about 90 seconds to go. Shrewsberry then made two free throws to start a string of five makes in six tries as the Fighting Irish put the game away. Jackson Munro scored 17 points and Jayden Williams 13 for Dartmouth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.