Braeden Shrewsberry, Markus Burton lead veteran Notre Dame past Stonehill 89-60 in opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsberry and Markus Burton scored 18 points each and Notre Dame opened its season with an 89-60 victory over Stonehill. Matt Allocco added 10 points for the Fighting Irish and Kebba Njie grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Todd Brogna scored 16 points and Ethan Meuser and Louie Semona had 11 each for the Skyhawks. Shrewsberry hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, giving Notre Dame a 20-point lead. Several minutes later the lead reached 27 when Burton finished off a driving layup. The largest lead was 29 on Garrett Sundra’s layup with about a minute remaining.

