Brady’s bunch beats Wrexham in English game likened to a Hollywood derby

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Tom Brady has won bragging rights over Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Part owner of third-tier Birmingham City, Brady watched his soccer team come from behind to beat a Wrexham side owned by Reynolds and McElhenney 3-1 on Monday. Brady’s pal David Beckham was at his side and saw Birmingham’s record signing Jay Stansfield score twice in a boisterous home game. The win ties Birmingham with first-placed Wrexham on points after six games in England’s League One.

