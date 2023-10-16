Brady Tkachuk scores 2 again as Senators beat Lightning 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had his second two-goal game as the Ottawa Senators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Sunday night.

Mathieu Joseph, Vladimir Tarasenko and Tim Stützle also scored, while Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots to get his first win with the Senators.

Anthony Cirelli and Tanner Jeannot each scored for the Lightning, and Matt Tomkins had 33 saves in his NHL debut.

Both teams had played Saturday with the Senators beating Philadelphia 5-2, while Tampa Bay fell 6-4 to Detroit.

Leading 3-2, Tkachuk was able to give the Senators some breathing room midway through the third period when he beat Darren Raddysh in a race and scored five-hole on Tomkins. Stützle added an empty-net goal, with Korpisalo picking up the secondary assist.

Ottawa outshot Tampa Bay 17-3 in the first period, scoring the opening goal for the third straight game when Tarasenko got a backhanded pass from Ridly Greig and beat Tomkins from down low 7:02 into the game.

The Lightning tied it in the opening minute of the second as Cirelli crossed to the front of the net uncontested and roofed a shot over Korpisalo.

Midway through the period, Raddysh blocked Tkachuk’s shot and dropped allowing the Senators’ captain to grab the loose puck and make it 2-1 at 8:48.

Tampa Bay tied it again with 7 minutes left in the middle period when Jeannot capitalized on the rebound of a shot by Victor Hedman.

With just under a minute to play in the second, Tarasenko picked off a drop pass by Tampa Bay’s Nick Perbix and passed it to Joseph, fired it into the top corner to put Ottawa ahead again.

MILESTONES

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper coached his 800th NHL game Sunday. He has a 481-252-67 record. … Ottawa’s Parker Kelly played in his 100th NHL game Sunday.

SIDELINED

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos did not play. He is listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

SEEING FAMILIAR FACES

Austin Watson returned to Ottawa to face his former team after signing a one-year deal with the Lightning in the offseason.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

