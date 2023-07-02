Brady Singer dazzles as Royals blow out Dodgers to win first series since May 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nicky Lopez matched a career high with four RBIs, Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two runs apiece, and the Kansas City Royals romped to a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to finally wrap up a series win.

The Royals had been winless in their past 12 series to tie the second-longest stretch in franchise history.

Brady Singer (5-7) played a big part in it from the mound, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings.

The Royals took the lead off Tony Gonsolin (4-3) in the second on a single by Garcia, who also had a career-best four hits, and then knocked the right-hander from the game in the fourth, when they scored three more to pull away.

Gonsolin allowed four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings, and has now allowed 15 runs over his last 14 1/3 innings.

The Royals, who still have not homered in their last seven games, continued to produce runs with small ball, just as they did in a rain-delayed 6-4 victory Saturday night. They strung together a walk and three hits to score three times in the fourth; had four hits along with a walk and a sacrifice to score three more in the fifth; and took advantage of an error leading off the sixth with a walk and two more hits to produce two more runs and take a 9-1 lead.

The only offense the Dodgers mustered came in the fourth inning, when J.D. Martinez drew a leadoff walk and advanced on a single by David Peralta. Miguel Vargas followed with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

Otherwise, the 26-year-old Singer shut down one of baseball’s hottest lineups to win for the first time since June 4. He’d taken the loss in three of his last four starts, though he did pitch six innings of four-hit ball without a result his last time out.

After Daniel Lynch’s win Saturday night, the Royals have back-to-back wins by starters for the first time in 93 games.

KERSHAW’S SHOULDER

The next step for Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who had shoulder soreness after his last start against Colorado, remained unclear after a throwing session Sunday. He could make his next start against Pittsburgh on Monday, push it back a few days or even go on the injured list. Part of the consideration is the upcoming All-Star break, which could minimize the number of games that the three-time Cy Young winner would potentially miss.

“I just don’t want to say right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “He hasn’t thrown a bullpen, he didn’t spin the baseball, but there was progress. He felt better. So that was encouraging.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías came out of Saturday’s game healthy. It was his first start since straining a hamstring May 18. He was battered for five runs in the first inning but made it through three before he was lifted for a reliever.

Royals: 1B/OF Matt Beaty (concussion) was cleared to resume baseball activities, manager Matt Quatraro said, and will head to Arizona to begin ramping up. Beaty was hurt in a collision with Samad Taylor on June 21 in Detroit.

UP NEXT

Given the uncertainty surrounding Kershaw, the Dodgers have not announced a starter for the opener of their series Monday night against Pittsburgh. The Royals also have not announced a starter for their series opener Monday night in Minnesota.

