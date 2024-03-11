Brady, Presbyterian women win Big South Tournament, earn program’s first NCAA Tournament berth

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Bryanna Brady scored 21 points to help No. 5 seed Presbyterian beat Radford 60-37 to win the Big South Conference Tournament and clinch at automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Presbyterian (20-14), which beat top-seeded High Point 59-50 in the semifinals, made its first appearance in the title game and earned the program’s first trip to the Big Dance. Joi Williams hit a jumper that trimmed Radford’s deficit to six points with 7:40 to play but the Highlanders scored just two points from there. They made 1 of 9 from the field, missing their final six shots, and committed five turnovers after Williams’ jumper. Ashlyn Traylor-Walker, the only play to score in double figures for No. 3 seed Radford (15-17), had 14 points

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.