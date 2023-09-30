Brady Cook throws for career-high 395 yards, No. 23 Missouri beats Vandy 38-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for a career-high 395 yards and four touchdowns as No. 23 Missouri beat Vanderbilt 38-21 Saturday to continue the Tigers’ best start since 2013. The Tigers (5-0) opened the Southeastern Conference portion of their schedule with their fifth straight victory. That puts them two victories from matching 2013 when the Tigers won their first seven games en route to the SEC Eastern Division title and a berth in the conference championship. Peter Schrader ran for a TD that gave Missouri the lead for good early in the second quarter. Luther Burden III finished with 11 catches for 140 yards receiving and two TDs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.