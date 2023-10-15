Brady Cook throws for a TD and scores on a run as Missouri takes down No. 24 Kentucky 38-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Missouri scored on a fake punt during a 20-point outburst in a 38-21 win over No. 24 Kentucky A week after yielding 14 points in the final 2:58 of a 49-39 loss to No. 23 LSU, the Tigers trailed 14-0 before seizing the momentum in the second quarter on punter Luke Bauer’s 39-yard TD pass to Marquis Johnson. Cody Schrader added a TD run in the win. Devin Leary passed for two of his three TDs, but was intercepted twice and sacked four times.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.