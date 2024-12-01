Brady Cook rushes for TD with 1:53 remaining as No. 24 Missouri beats Arkansas 28-21

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook rushed for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining, and No. 24 Missouri beat Arkansas 28-21 at a snow-covered Faurot Field. Cook was 10 for 20 for 168 yards. He also had 12 carries for 63 yards for Missouri. After Cook’s TD, the quarterback passed to Luther Burden III for a 2-point conversion that lifted the Tigers to a 28-21 lead. Marcus Carroll had 22 carries for 90 yards and two TDs, helping the Tigers to their 10th consecutive home win. Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas.

