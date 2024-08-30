Brady Cook, Luther Burden III show No. 11 Missouri’s potential in opening 51-0 rout of Murray State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III showcased their immense potential while leading the No. 11 Tigers to a 51-0 victory over Murray State. Cook threw for 218 yards with touchdowns throwing and running. Burden had three catches for 39 yards and a score to go with 22 yards and a TD on the ground. Together, the pair of St. Louis-area products got off to a good start in less than three quarters of work as they try to help Missouri build on an 11-win season that ended in the Cotton Bowl.

