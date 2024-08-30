Brady Cook, Luther Burden III show No. 11 Missouri’s potential in opening 51-0 rout of Murray State

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, runs past Murray State defensive lineman Kevon Haigler (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III showcased their immense potential while leading the No. 11 Tigers to a 51-0 victory over Murray State. Cook threw for 218 yards with touchdowns throwing and running. Burden had three catches for 39 yards and a score to go with 22 yards and a TD on the ground. Together, the pair of St. Louis-area products got off to a good start in less than three quarters of work as they try to help Missouri build on an 11-win season that ended in the Cotton Bowl.

