Brady Cook, Luther Burden III lead No. 11 Missouri to season-opening 51-0 rout of Murray State

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Missouri running back Nate Noel, right, runs past Murray State linebacker James Camden, center, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for 218 yards with touchdowns running and throwing, Toriano Pride Jr. returned an interception 25 yards for a score, and No. 11 Missouri routed Murray State 51-0 on Thursday night. Luther Burden III had a touchdown catch while Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll had TD runs, helping the Tigers build a big lead early. Murray State managed 85yards of total offense against a new-look Missouri defense. Jayden Johannsen was 7 of 13 for 27 yards with an interception for the Racers.

