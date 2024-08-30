Brady Cook, Luther Burden III lead No. 11 Missouri to season-opening 51-0 rout of Murray State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for 218 yards with touchdowns running and throwing, Toriano Pride Jr. returned an interception 25 yards for a score, and No. 11 Missouri routed Murray State 51-0 on Thursday night. Luther Burden III had a touchdown catch while Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll had TD runs, helping the Tigers build a big lead early. Murray State managed 85yards of total offense against a new-look Missouri defense. Jayden Johannsen was 7 of 13 for 27 yards with an interception for the Racers.

