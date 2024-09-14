Brady Cook helps No. 6 Missouri rally past No. 24 Boston College 27-21

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook passed for a touchdown and ran for another TD, helping No. 6 Missouri top No. 24 Boston College 27-21. Nate Noel rushed for 121 yards for the 3-0 Tigers, who trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter. Blake Craig kicked four field goals. Cook was 21 for 30 for 264 yards. He found Luther Burden III for a 19-yard touchdown with 3:04 left in the first half, and Noel tied it at 14 when he carried in the 2-point conversion. Cook’s 6-yard TD run lifted Missouri to a 24-14 lead in the third quarter, and Craig made a 31-yarder with 5:58 left in the fourth.

