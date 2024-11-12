Bradshaw and Mobley each score 16 as newly ranked No. 21 Ohio State routs Youngstown State 81-47

Aaron Bradshaw and John Mobley Jr. each scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 21 Ohio State crushed Youngstown State 81-47. Ohio State played outstanding defense, holding a Youngstown State team with mostly new players to 24% shooting.The Buckeyes shot 55%, with Bruce Thornton scoring 12, Meechie Johnson Jr. adding 11, including three 3-pointers, and Sean Stewart 10. Bradshaw was 5 for 8 and had eight rebounds. Mobley was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc as the Buckeyes hit 46% of their long shots.

