Bradshaw and Mobley each score 16 as newly ranked No. 21 Ohio State routs Youngstown State 81-47

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
Ohio State's Micah Parrish, right, posts up against Youngstown State's Ty Harper, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

Aaron Bradshaw and John Mobley Jr. each scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 21 Ohio State crushed Youngstown State 81-47. Ohio State played outstanding defense, holding a Youngstown State team with mostly new players to 24% shooting.The Buckeyes shot 55%, with Bruce Thornton scoring 12, Meechie Johnson Jr. adding 11, including three 3-pointers, and Sean Stewart 10. Bradshaw was 5 for 8 and had eight rebounds. Mobley was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc as the Buckeyes hit 46% of their long shots.

