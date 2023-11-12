Bradley coach Kate Popovec-Goss suspended by the school for the Braves’ non-conference schedule

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Bradley coach Kate Popovec-Goss has been suspended by the school for the rest of the Braves’ non-conference schedule. Bradley said the decision was “made in accordance with the university’s commitment to upholding the values and standards expected of its staff.” Assistant coach Armelia Horton will run the team during Popovec-Goss’ suspension, beginning with Sunday’s game against Central Michigan. The Braves play their Missouri Valley Conference opener on Dec. 30 against Illinois State. Popovec-Goss was hired by Bradley in April 2022. She was an associated head coach at Northwestern before taking over the Braves’ program.

