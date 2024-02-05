Bradley Beal shines with 43 points in his return to Washington: ‘A lot of good memories’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal was brilliant in his return to Washington. He scored a season-high 43 points as the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 140-112 win over the Wizards. He might’ve scored 50 if he hadn’t been pulled with 8:44 remaining because of his team’s huge lead. He received a nice ovation from the crowd as he left. Beal played 11 seasons with the Wizards before he was traded to Phoenix last offseason. Now Beal has a chance to play on a star-studded team alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.