Bradley Beal shines with 43 points in his return to Washington: ‘A lot of good memories’

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal waves to the crowd after an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal was brilliant in his return to Washington. He scored a season-high 43 points as the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 140-112 win over the Wizards. He might’ve scored 50 if he hadn’t been pulled with 8:44 remaining because of his team’s huge lead. He received a nice ovation from the crowd as he left. Beal played 11 seasons with the Wizards before he was traded to Phoenix last offseason. Now Beal has a chance to play on a star-studded team alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

