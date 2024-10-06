Braden Thornberry wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship and earns a PGA Tour card

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Braden Thornberry picked the best time for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Thornberry birdied his last hole for a 66 and a one-shot victory. That was enough for him to move from No. 51 into the top 30 on the points list to earn a PGA Tour card for next year. It was heartache for so many others. Doc Redman and Zach Bachou each were projected in the top 30. Redman took a double bogey on the 15th and a bogey on the 16th. Bachou finished with three straight bogeys. Noah Goodwin got the last of the tour cards.

