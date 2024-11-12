Braden Smith scores 22 and flirts with double-double to lead No. 13 Purdue past Yale 92-84

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Trey Kaufman-Renn added 17 points to lead No. 13 Purdue past Yale 92-84. The Boilermakers extended their home winning streak to 21, tying the third-longest in Mackey Arena history. They’ve also won 24 consecutive November games and still have not lost a regular-season non-conference game since December 2020. John Poulakidas scored 23 to lead Yale while Samson Aletan scored a career high 14 points for the defending Ivy League champs. Aletan also had seven rebounds.

