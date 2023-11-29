Braden Smith flirts with triple-double again as No. 1 Purdue routs Texas Southern 99-67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as No. 1 Purdue routed Texas Southern 99-67. It was the second time this season the second-year guard nearly finished with a triple-double. Zach Edey added 15 points and six rebounds as unbeaten Purdue extended the nation’s longest regular-season winning streak against nonconference opponents to 31 games. The winless Tigers were led by Zytarious Mortle with 25 points and six rebounds. Texas Southern has dropped eight straight, including last season’s NCAA Tournament loss to the same Fairleigh Dickinson team that upset top-seeded Purdue.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.