Braden Huff scores 19 in college debut as No. 11 Gonzaga pulls away for 86-71 win over Yale

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 19 points off the bench in his collegiate debut, helping No. 11 Gonzaga pull away from Yale for an 86-71 win. The redshirt freshman forward sparked a big first-half run by the Zags, who fell behind by 10 points early. Huff made 7 of 10 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds. Ryan Nembhard added 16 points and seven assists for Gonzaga in his debut after transferring in the offseason from Creighton and following in the footsteps of his brother, Andrew, who played for the Zags. John Poulakidas led Yale with 18 points. August Mahoney added 12 points for Yale despite 2-for-11 shooting from the field. Bez Mbeng added 10.

