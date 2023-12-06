Braden Huff and Graham Ike lead the way as No. 7 Gonzaga cruises past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 111-71

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 19 points, Graham Ike added 17 points in 17 minutes, and No. 7 Gonzaga cruised past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 111-71. Huff was named West Coast Conference freshmen of the week after scoring 12 points in consecutive games last week, including Gonzaga’s 89-76 win over Southern California in Las Vegas last Saturday. Five players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs and 11 total scored points as the Bulldogs rolled to their fifth straight win since their lone loss against No. 2 Purdue at the Maui Invitational. Anton Watson finished with 15 points and Nolan Hickman added 13 as the Zags shot 57% and outscored the Golden Lions 60-8 in the paint.

