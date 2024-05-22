Braden Davis joins Jon Gray as the only Sooners to throw a complete-game shutout in Big 12 tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma ace Braden Davis threw his first complete-game shutout in the Big 12 Tournament and the top-seeded Sooners beat No. 9 seed TCU 4-0 on Wednesday. Davis joins Jon Gray (2013) as the only Sooners to throw a complete-game shutout in the tournament. There have only been seven overall in tournament history, with the last coming in 2015. Davis allowed only four hits with nine strikeouts on a career-high 120 pitches to outduel Payton Tolle, the Big 12 pitcher of the year. It was Oklahoma’s first complete-game shutout since Braden Carmichael blanked Oklahoma State last season. Oklahoma (35-18) advances to the winner’s bracket to play Kansas on Thursday for their first matchup of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.