Brad Wilkerson becomes Yankees assistant hitting coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson has been hired as the New York Yankees’ assistant hitting coach. He replaces Hensley Meulens, who left to become Colorado’s hitting coach. Wilkerson and Casey Dykes will be assistants to Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson. Wilkerson spent three seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Jacksonville. He hit .247 with 122 homers and 399 RBIs in eight seasons for Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. Wilkerson won a gold medal with the 2000 U.S. Olympic baseball team and finished second to Colorado right-hander Jason Jennings in 2002 NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.