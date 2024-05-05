Brad Stuver’s 7 saves help Austin play Whitecaps to 0-0 tie

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brad Stuver had seven saves to help Austin FC to a 0-0 tie with Vancouver in a game largely controlled by the Whitecaps. Vancouver (5-2-3) had 62% possession and outshot Austin 22-4, including 7-1 on target, with Austin’s lone shot on goal coming when Yohei Takaoka stopped Diego Rubio’s attempt in the 10th minute. Austin (4-3-4) has just one loss (and four wins) in its last six matches after a five-game winless streak to open the season.

