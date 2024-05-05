Brad Stuver’s 7 saves help Austin play Whitecaps to 0-0 tie

By The Associated Press
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver stops the ball as Alexander Ring (8), Sebastian Driussi (10), Julio Cascante (18) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Bjorn Utvik (15) watch during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/ETHAN CAIRNS]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brad Stuver had seven saves to help Austin FC to a 0-0 tie with Vancouver in a game largely controlled by the Whitecaps. Vancouver (5-2-3) had 62% possession and outshot Austin 22-4, including 7-1 on target, with Austin’s lone shot on goal coming when Yohei Takaoka stopped Diego Rubio’s attempt in the 10th minute. Austin (4-3-4) has just one loss (and four wins) in its last six matches after a five-game winless streak to open the season.

