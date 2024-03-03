Brad Stuver has 5 saves, Austin plays Sounders to 0-0 tie

SEATTLE (AP) — Brad Stuver had five saves to help Austin play the Seattle Sounders to a 0-0 tie. Stuver made a diving stop of a shot by Josh Atencio in the 77th minute for Austin. Seattle’s Andrew Thomas made his second consecutive start — and the second of his career — at goalkeeper in place of Stefan Frei (hamstring) and had two saves for his first career shutout. Seattle had 55% possession and outshot Austin 23-3, including a volley by Raúl Ruidíaz in stoppage time that ricocheted off the crossbar. Pedro de la Vega made his first start for the Sounders after coming off the bench last week vs. LAFC and was replaced by Ruidíaz in the 63rd minute.

