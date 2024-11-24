Brad Marchand’s 3rd-period goal lifts the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Brad Marchand’s goal midway through the third period proved to be the winner and the Boston Bruins won their second straight game under interim coach Joe Sacco, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 Saturday night. Justin Brazeau scored a power-play goal for Boston and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves. Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings, who have lost four of their last five games. Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots.

