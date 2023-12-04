Brad Marchand gets natural hat trick in 3rd period; Bruins beat Blue Jackets, 3-1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand recorded a natural hat trick in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Facing each other for the second time in six days, the Bruins got some payback for a 5-2 loss in Columbus with their third straight victory.

“They don’t come often,” Marchand said of his first career natural hat trick. “It’s just sometimes how it goes. Sometimes you get the bounces, sometimes you don’t.”

Jeremy Swayman, pulled in the loss at Columbus in the second period, made 24 saves.

“He’s a world-class player,” Swayman said of Marchand. “He’s going to keep goalies guessing.”

Hats litter the ice as Columbus Blue Jackets players Johnny Gaudreau (13), Justin Danforth (17) and Ivan Provorov (9) look on after Boston Bruins player Brad Marchand scored his third goal of an NHL hockey game for a hat trick during the third period Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Schwalm

Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the third time in five games, and Spencer Martin stopped 25 shots.

Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy blocked a shot in the closing minute and skated to the bench slowly.

Trailing 1-0, the Bruins tied it 1:56 into the third when Marchand’s shot from the right circle deflected off the stick of Columbus defense Zach Werenski and over Martin’s right shoulder.

Marchand gave them the lead 3:41 later when he fired a wrister past Martin from the high-slot for a power-play goal.

He completed the hat trick from the left side, scoring from all three sides of the ice, when he slipped a wrister inside the right post from the bottom of the left circle at 7:46 for his second power-play goal of the night.

“I didn’t notice that. It is,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said when asked about the “uniqueness” of Marchand scoring on all three sides. “It just shows how diverse he is.”

The TD Garden fans showered the ice with hats on a cool, rainy night in Boston.

The PA played an oldie, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” while the ice crew picked up the hats. One, though — a red and white Santa hat — Marchand retrieved from a member of the crew and handed to a Bruins’ equipment person on the bench.

“I saw a nice camel one that I went after right away,” Marchand said of the pile of hats. “Then someone saw a Santa hat. I’m a huge Christmas guy. It’s was a no-brainer.”

Marchand scored an overtime winner in the closing seconds of Boston’s victory at Toronto on Saturday night.

Martin was solid in the second period, making 15 saves in a period where Boston had a handful of excellent scoring chances.

“I don’t think it was the whole team. It was just a few events,” Columbus coach Pascal Vincent said. “Spencer Martin was outstanding tonight.”

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host the Kings on Tuesday.

Bruins: Host the Sabres on Thursday, the second of a three-game homestand.

