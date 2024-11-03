Bracket Watch: Oregon, Georgia, Miami and BYU are the top seeds ahead of 1st CFP rankings

Oregon, Georgia, Miami, and BYU remained the top four seeds in the The Associated Press College Football Playoff projection. Indiana’s initial appearance on the bracket gives the Big Ten and SEC four teams apiece in the field. This is the final AP projection with the CFP selection committee announcing its first rankings on Tuesday. Oregon, Georgia and Miami won their games this weekend to hold their coveted seeds as projected conference champions as did a BYU team that was idle. Indiana would be the No. 9 seed playing at No. 8 Tennessee in the first round.

