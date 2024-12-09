Boyd thankful for chance with Cubs following return from Tommy John surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Matthew Boyd is thankful for his new opportunity with the Chicago Cubs. He is hoping to help the team reach the playoffs as a key addition to its starting rotation. The fact that his late grandpa John Boyd was a big fan? That makes this signing all the more sweet for him. Matthew Boyd says his grandfather grew up in Chicago and was “more excited about the Cubs’ scores than my own performance some of the times.” Boyd finalized a $29 million, two-year contract last weekend after making a successful return from Tommy John surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.