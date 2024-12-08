Boyd scores 17 points and No. 24 San Diego State beats crosstown rival San Diego 74-57

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
San Diego State guard Miles Byrd, left, breaks away from San Diego forward Santiago Trouet during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 17 points, including five in four seconds early in the second half, and No. 24 San Diego State beat San Diego 74-57 in the first meeting between the crosstown rivals in five years. Miles Byrd and Jared Coleman-Jones added 13 apiece and Pharaoh Compton had 12 for the Aztecs, who won their third straight. Bendji Pierre scored 17 for USD, including five 3-pointers. Boyd made a layup for 41-37 lead 4:25 into the second half and was fouled. He missed the free throw and Wayne McKinney III rebounded and passed to Taj DeGourville, who fed Boyd for a 3-pointer.

