Boyd scores 17 points and No. 24 San Diego State beats crosstown rival San Diego 74-57

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 17 points, including five in four seconds early in the second half, and No. 24 San Diego State beat San Diego 74-57 in the first meeting between the crosstown rivals in five years. Miles Byrd and Jared Coleman-Jones added 13 apiece and Pharaoh Compton had 12 for the Aztecs, who won their third straight. Bendji Pierre scored 17 for USD, including five 3-pointers. Boyd made a layup for 41-37 lead 4:25 into the second half and was fouled. He missed the free throw and Wayne McKinney III rebounded and passed to Taj DeGourville, who fed Boyd for a 3-pointer.

