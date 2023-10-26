Boxing ‘troublemaker’ Jennifer Lozano becomes the 1st Olympian from Laredo, Texas

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The city of Laredo, Texas, has its first Olympian. Boxer Jennifer Lozano qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics on Thursday by reaching the final of the women’s 50 kilograms competition at the Pan American Games. The 20-year-old Lozano was dominant in the semifinal against Canada’s Mckenzie Wright in Santiago, winning 5-0. Laredo has about 230,000 residents and sits on the U.S. border with Mexico.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.