Boxing ‘troublemaker’ Jennifer Lozano becomes the 1st Olympian from Laredo, Texas

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Jennifer Lozano of the United States celebrates her victory over Canada's Mckenzie Wright in a women's boxing 50kg semifinal bout at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dolores Ochoa]

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The city of Laredo, Texas, has its first Olympian. Boxer Jennifer Lozano qualified for next year’s Paris Olympics on Thursday by reaching the final of the women’s 50 kilograms competition at the Pan American Games. The 20-year-old Lozano was dominant in the semifinal against Canada’s Mckenzie Wright in Santiago, winning 5-0. Laredo has about 230,000 residents and sits on the U.S. border with Mexico.

