Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for a heart problem

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — The family of boxing great Roberto Duran says he is receiving medical care for a heart problem. The 72-year-old Panamanian was a champion in four different weight classes. His family says he “has suffered a health complication due to an atrioventricular blockade.” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says in a social media post that Duran is being treated in a hospital in Panama.

