Boxing great Roberto Durán receives pacemaker after heart issues

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — The family of boxing great Roberto Durán says he has received a pacemaker after being hospitalized in Panama City on the weekend. Durán’s family has posted on his social media that “the surgery in our champion, a pacemaker implant, was totally successful.” The 72-year-old Durán suffered health issues on Saturday due to an atrioventricular blockage. One of his sons, Robin Durán, says his father needed the pacemaker because his heartbeats were “a bit irregular due to the obstruction of the artery.” Robin Durán says his father was well when he arrived at the hospital, where exams detected the blockage. Roberto Durán was a world champion at four different weights and retired in 2002 at age 50.

