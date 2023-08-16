Boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner doping test shows ‘adverse’ finding

LONDON (AP) — Matchroom Boxing says undisputed super-featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has returned an “adverse analytical finding” from a doping test that was administered before her title defense against Christina Linardatou last month. Matchroom says the 29-year-old American now faces “a full investigation.” Baumgardner beat Linardatou by unanimous decision in Detroit on July 15 to retain her WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts. Baumgardner denied wrongdoing. She said the test result showed she was positive for “two substances I’ve never heard of or used in any way.” She adds, “I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug.”

