Boxing card set in honor of Smokin’ Joe Frazier on the late champion’s 80th birthday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of former world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier will celebrate what would have been Smokin’ Joe’s 80th birthday with a boxing card in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Joe Frazier Jr. Promotions in association with Danny Swift Garcia Promotions will run the card featuring mostly young fighters on Jan. 13 at Boardwalk Hall. Frazier died in 2011 after a brief battle with liver cancer. Frazier would have turned 80 next month on Jan. 12.

