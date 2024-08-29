Boxer’s brother throws a punch at a rival trainer in chaotic post-fight melee

SYDNEY (AP) — The brother of a boxer who had just been awarded a technical knockout punched the trainer of a rival fighter during a chaotic melee in the ring following a televised bout in Sydney. Michael Zerafa received the TKO win on Wednesday night after his opponent Tommy Browne quit with a biceps injury after the first round of their catchweight bout. Zerafa wasn’t happy with his rival retiring and yelled “you quit” to Browne. That led to a heated argument between Zerafa and Browne’s trainer, Tommy Mercuri. Then Zerafa’s brother and cornerman, Jason-Manuel Zerafa, entered the ring, moved around behind an official and threw a right to the side of Mercuri’s head before retreating behind the boxer.

