Boxer’s brother throws a punch at a rival trainer in a chaotic post-bout melee in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — The brother of a boxer who had just been awarded a technical knockout punched the trainer of a rival fighter during a chaotic melee in the ring following a catchweight bout in Sydney. Michael Zerafa received the TKO win on Wednesday night after his opponent Tommy Browne quit with a biceps injury after the first round at Sydney Arena. Zerafa wasn’t happy with his rival retiring and yelled “you quit” to Browne. That led to a heated argument between Zerafa and Browne’s trainer, Tommy Mercuri. Then Zerafa’s brother and cornerman, Jason-Manuel Zerafa, entered the ring, moved around behind an official and threw a right to the side of Mercuri’s head.

