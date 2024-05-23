Boxer Ryan Garcia’s B-sample also tests positive, but legal team and promoter maintain his innocence

ESPN reported Thursday that Ryan Garcia’s B-sample tested positive for a banned substance. But the boxer’s legal team and promoter pointed to a negative hair sample as proof he had not violated rules. Garcia knocked down Devin Haney three times in New York on his way to a majority-decision victory April 20. He had his A-sample come back positive for Ostarine on May 1. Haney reposted comments on X skeptical of the hair sample findings.

